iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. 1,981,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

