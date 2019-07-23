iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.93

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and traded as high as $58.17. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 54,397 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,022,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,498,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 189,807.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,475,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

