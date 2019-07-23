iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 1,919,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

