iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $48,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 171,298 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 161,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

