iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filament LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 126,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,252,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,131. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.