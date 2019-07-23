iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 6,620,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,871,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,856,000 after buying an additional 314,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,762,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,833,000 after buying an additional 1,006,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,974,000 after buying an additional 1,018,847 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,569 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

