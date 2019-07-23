iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 32.2% of Beacon Wealthcare Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare Inc owned 0.25% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. 2,329,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,892. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.