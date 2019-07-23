IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.00

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 51842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.66.

About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

