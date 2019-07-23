Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.86 and last traded at $63.96, approximately 3,517,656 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 1,211,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Specifically, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,801.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,210 shares of company stock worth $6,983,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,818,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.