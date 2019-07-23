Investors Research Corp Sells 200 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in NetApp by 196.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in NetApp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. 1,042,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $657,818.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

