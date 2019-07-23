Investors Research Corp Sells 200 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $373.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

