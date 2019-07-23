Investors Research Corp Has $629,000 Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aecom by 163.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aecom by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aecom by 26.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 692,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $38.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

