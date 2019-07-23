Investors Research Corp Buys 800 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 881,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 210,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.30%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

