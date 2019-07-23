Investors Research Corp Acquires 1,005 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 1,804,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

