Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 410,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

