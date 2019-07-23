Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Stock Holdings Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 236,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 71,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

