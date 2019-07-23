Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given a $560.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) received a $560.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $537.79. The stock had a trading volume of 613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.35. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total transaction of $11,351,501.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,165 shares of company stock worth $12,115,282. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

