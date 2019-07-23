International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. International Speedway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

International Speedway stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of International Speedway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Speedway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Speedway by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway during the 4th quarter valued at $11,728,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

