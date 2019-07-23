Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 16,726,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,396,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

