Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $5.69. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 25,092 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISSC. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support comprises approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 8.38% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.