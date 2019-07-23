Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) vs. SCANA (OTCMKTS:SCG) Head to Head Survey

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) and Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SCANA and Innergex Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCANA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Innergex Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SCANA currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,055,455.56%. Given SCANA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SCANA is more favorable than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Volatility and Risk

SCANA has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of SCANA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SCANA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCANA and Innergex Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCANA -4.89% 10.04% 2.53% Innergex Renewable Energy 5.78% 2.80% 0.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCANA and Innergex Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCANA $4.41 billion 0.00 -$119.00 million $4.20 0.00 Innergex Renewable Energy $436.35 million 3.45 $25.22 million N/A N/A

Innergex Renewable Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCANA.

Dividends

SCANA pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 10,888.9%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SCANA pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SCANA beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electricity to approximately 719,000 customers; and natural gas to approximately 931,000 retail customers in South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as marketed natural gas to approximately 425,000 customers in Georgia. It serves municipalities, electric cooperatives, other investor-owned utilities, registered marketers, and federal and state electric agencies, as well as chemical, educational service, paper product, food product, lumber and wood product, health service, textile manufacturing, rubber and miscellaneous plastic product, automotive and tire, and fabricated metal product industries. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Cayce, South Carolina.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

