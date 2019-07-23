Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Trading Up 1.9%

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.27 ($3.03) and last traded at A$4.23 ($3.00), approximately 2,283,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.15 ($2.94).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.58.

About Inghams Group (ASX:ING)

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

