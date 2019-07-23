Ingevity (NGVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NGVT opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.87.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Ingevity has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.81.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

