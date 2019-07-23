INDINODE Hits Market Capitalization of $9,148.00 (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, INDINODE has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. INDINODE has a total market capitalization of $9,148.00 and $4.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00295091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.01691990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00114518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 936,304,044 coins and its circulating supply is 901,362,722 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode . INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me

Buying and Selling INDINODE

INDINODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

