Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.36. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 600 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.77. The company has a market cap of $199.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$199.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

