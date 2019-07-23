IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Given a $89.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $89.00 target price on IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBKC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

IBKC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 211,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $758,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,504,000 after acquiring an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 611,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

