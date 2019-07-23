Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

IAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,454,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iamgold by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,820,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,127,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,376 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iamgold by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,286,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

