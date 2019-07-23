Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.
IAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,531. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.
About Iamgold
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.
