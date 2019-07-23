HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 39,568 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,246,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 385,515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,816,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 7,648,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.