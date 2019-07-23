Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

NYSE:HON opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

