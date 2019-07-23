Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

