Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.09. 19,024,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,882. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TH Capital raised their price target on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

