Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $785,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.75. 103,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,685. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

