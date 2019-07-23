Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €145.46 ($169.14).

Shares of FRA:HOT opened at €97.80 ($113.72) on Friday. Hochtief has a 52 week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52 week high of €175.00 ($203.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €106.90.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

