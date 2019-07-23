Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hilton Hotels worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,584,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,790,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

HLT traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.