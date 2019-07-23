Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.32-3.38 for the period.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 403,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.72 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

