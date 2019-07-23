Hefren Tillotson Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 586,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. 4,077,828 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.