Head-To-Head Survey: 111 (NASDAQ:YI) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 N/A N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores -0.81% -5.46% -1.30%

3.9% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 111 and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 111 and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $259.76 million 1.28 -$55.28 million ($1.11) -3.66 China Jo-Jo Drugstores $107.55 million 0.33 -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 111.

Summary

111 beats China Jo-Jo Drugstores on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM onsite for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2018, it had 122 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as operates 9 drugstores under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name in Zhejiang Province. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

