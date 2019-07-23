Head to Head Contrast: SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) versus L3 Technologies (NASDAQ:LLL)

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SGOCO Group and L3 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A L3 Technologies 9.64% 15.50% 6.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGOCO Group and L3 Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group $1.58 million 51.94 -$12.37 million N/A N/A L3 Technologies $10.24 billion 1.90 $1.01 billion $10.75 22.81

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SGOCO Group does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SGOCO Group and L3 Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A L3 Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

L3 Technologies has a consensus target price of $238.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given L3 Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of L3 Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats SGOCO Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems. The company offers engineering, modernization and sustainment, space avionics and imaging payload, counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS) mission, cyber and electronic warfare, special mission command and control, modeling and simulation, and life cycle support services for ISR, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, space and sensor, aircraft, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as for military aviation services and advanced programs. It also provides network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links in various business areas, such as broadband communication, naval power, space and power, and maritime sensor systems, as well as in advanced communications. In addition, the company offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, including commercial aviation solutions, precision engagement systems, link training and simulation, and security and detection systems. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.