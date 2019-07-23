Head-To-Head Comparison: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) vs. Legacy Education Alliance (NASDAQ:LEAI)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tarena International and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 3 0 0 0 1.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 250.25%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Legacy Education Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $323.79 million 0.34 -$90.02 million ($1.57) -1.25 Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.04 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -26.91% -49.52% -26.84% Legacy Education Alliance -9.98% N/A -39.17%

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

