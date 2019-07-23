Head to Head Analysis: Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Glaukos (OTCMKTS:GKOS)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -5.29, meaning that its share price is 629% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glaukos $181.28 million 15.23 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -204.95

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Glaukos -5.93% -6.90% -5.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 0 3 5 0 2.63

Glaukos has a consensus price target of $71.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Glaukos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

Glaukos beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

