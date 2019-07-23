HC Wainwright Analysts Give Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) a $2.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 398,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.05% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

