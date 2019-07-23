HC Wainwright Analysts Give Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) a $3.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. CIBC lowered their price target on Stuart Olson from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from an average rating to a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 7,736,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,606. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $943.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,792,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,194,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

