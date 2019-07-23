Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of HBIO stock remained flat at $$2.01 during trading hours on Friday. 183,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,479. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.49. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,067,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

