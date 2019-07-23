Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $14.27 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

