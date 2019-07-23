Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,685,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 188,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

