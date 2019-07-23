GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) vs. TELE2 AB/ADR (NYSE:TLTZY) Financial Review

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GTT Communications does not pay a dividend. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and TELE2 AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -14.28% -16.23% -1.51% TELE2 AB/ADR 6.95% 6.10% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GTT Communications and TELE2 AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 1 7 0 2.67 TELE2 AB/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

GTT Communications presently has a consensus price target of $40.88, indicating a potential upside of 216.13%. Given GTT Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and TELE2 AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.49 billion 0.48 -$243.40 million ($1.59) -8.13 TELE2 AB/ADR $2.65 billion 2.66 $98.18 million $0.23 30.43

TELE2 AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2 AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELE2 AB/ADR beats GTT Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

