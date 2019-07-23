Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.33.

NYSE ASR opened at $159.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $127.95 and a 52 week high of $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

