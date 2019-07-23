Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWB. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 232,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.78 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

