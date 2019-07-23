GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on Obseva and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.41 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $53,870.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,935.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,723,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,289. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoPro by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,270.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.