Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 67” Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 70.06 ($0.92).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 56.72 ($0.74) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.61. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider Stuart Sinclair bought 362,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

